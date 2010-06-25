Ad
euobserver
Mr Harper spent sizeable funds on a fake lake, as well as heavy security (Photo: Karim Rezk)

Canadians object to G20's $1 billion bill

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

World leaders have landed in Canada for a three-day session of meetings in the G8 (25-26 June) and G20 formats (26-27 June), part of the ongoing process of restoring global growth and overhauling the world's financial sector rules.

With international eyes focusing on the potential 'stimulus versus austerity' scrap between different member states, Canadian citizens meanwhile have reacted in uproar at news that the weekend's bill is set to total over $1 billion.

Although 90 percen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Mr Harper spent sizeable funds on a fake lake, as well as heavy security (Photo: Karim Rezk)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections