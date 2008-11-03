France pushes for EU common front ahead of global financial summit

Finance ministers from the 15-strong eurozone are to meet in Brussels tonight (3 November) to discuss French-tailored ideas on how the international financial system should be re-regulated in the face of global market turmoil.

"The current crisis is both a macroeconomic crisis and a crisis of the regulatory and oversight architecture," reads a paper that France, currently chairing the European Union's six-month rotating presidency, hopes to turn into a common position for the union th...