Ad
euobserver
EU member states are trying to hammer out a common position on what to present at the upcoming emergency G20 meeting in the US (Photo: Wikipedia)

France pushes for EU common front ahead of global financial summit

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Finance ministers from the 15-strong eurozone are to meet in Brussels tonight (3 November) to discuss French-tailored ideas on how the international financial system should be re-regulated in the face of global market turmoil.

"The current crisis is both a macroeconomic crisis and a crisis of the regulatory and oversight architecture," reads a paper that France, currently chairing the European Union's six-month rotating presidency, hopes to turn into a common position for the union th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
EU member states are trying to hammer out a common position on what to present at the upcoming emergency G20 meeting in the US (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections