Ad
euobserver
Solar panels for poor Europeans would cut down on energy consumption and their fuel bills (Photo: Austria Solar / ESTIF)

Solar panels for the poor, but no new funding

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (3 December) announced that low-income Europeans are set to win new financing for solar panels attached to their homes, better insulation in their walls and fit their windows with double-glazing, but ultimately no new funds have been attached to the proposal.

As part of its proposed stimulus package to boost the union's wilting economy, the EU executive said it would co-finance national and local schemes investing in energy efficiency and renewable e...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Solar panels for poor Europeans would cut down on energy consumption and their fuel bills (Photo: Austria Solar / ESTIF)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections