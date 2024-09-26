Ad
euobserver
All member states need a national plan for battery storage to ensure the roll-out continues apace. (Photo: Photo by Paulius Dragunas on Unsplash)

How batteries can help the EU save €9bn by 2030

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam ,

The burgeoning wind and solar power industry needs more batteries. This is the conclusion from the German energy think tank Ember in a market analysis published on Th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU to slap up to 37 percent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles from Friday
All member states need a national plan for battery storage to ensure the roll-out continues apace. (Photo: Photo by Paulius Dragunas on Unsplash)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections