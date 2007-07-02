Ad
euobserver
This result is disappointing, said EU internal market commissioner Charlie McCreevy (Photo: European Commission)

Member states are slow at applying new EU law

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission has criticized EU member states for once again lagging behind in implementing EU internal market laws.

The criticism comes after Brussels had earlier this year praised EU capitals for their best results in a decade.

According to the latest internal market scoreboard, published Monday (2 July), member state's performance has worsened compared to January figures with 1.6 percent of internal market laws not transferred into national law by member states – up ...

