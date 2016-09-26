Ad
As a “modest American”, Grundler said he was “very reluctant to tell other countries what to do” (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU and US in talks on car emissions cheats

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Following the Volkswagen scandal, authorities from the EU, US, and other countries have set up an informal network to discuss how to prevent cheating by car companies.

A second meeting has been held recently in Ispra, Italy, Christopher Grundler of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) told members of the European Parliament's Dieselgate inquiry committee on Monday (26 September).

“Our concrete plan is ... to have routine dialogue, to share information and experiences in th...

