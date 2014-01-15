Ad
euobserver
France wants to catch up with Germany in economic power (Photo: elysee.fr)

Hollande announces budget cuts, tax breaks

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday (14 January) pledged to cut €50 billion in government spending over the next four years and give French firms tax breaks in order to jumpstart the eurozone's second-largest economy.

In an almost three-hour long press conference, Hollande promised to slash €30 billion in tax obligations for French firms, by giving them an exemption from family welfare obligations.

"We must do everything for employment. This is my priority," Hollande sai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Hollande calls for euro government to beat recession
France wants to catch up with Germany in economic power (Photo: elysee.fr)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections