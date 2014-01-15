Hollande announces budget cuts, tax breaks

French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday (14 January) pledged to cut €50 billion in government spending over the next four years and give French firms tax breaks in order to jumpstart the eurozone's second-largest economy.

In an almost three-hour long press conference, Hollande promised to slash €30 billion in tax obligations for French firms, by giving them an exemption from family welfare obligations.

"We must do everything for employment. This is my priority," Hollande sai...