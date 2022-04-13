Ad
The controversial decision to include gas and nuclear in the EU's taxonomy was the outcome of a lengthy and highly-politicised process (Photo: FridaysForFuture)

Nuclear and gas in EU taxonomy slammed as 'greenwashing'

Green Economy
War, Peace and the Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and EU plans to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil-fuel imports, have raised more questions over the fate of the European Commission's controversial taxonomy proposal. \n \nEU member states were already split over the role of gas and nuclear in the energy transition and, thus, in green finance — even before the war in Ukraine.\n \nThe reasons are obvious: gas projects still generate significant greenhou...

Green EconomyWar, Peace and the Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

