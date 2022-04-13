Nuclear and gas in EU taxonomy slammed as 'greenwashing'

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and EU plans to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil-fuel imports, have raised more questions over the fate of the European Commission's controversial taxonomy proposal. \n \nEU member states were already split over the role of gas and nuclear in the energy transition and, thus, in green finance — even before the war in Ukraine.\n \nThe reasons are obvious: gas projects still generate significant greenhou...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
