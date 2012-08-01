Greece running out of cash as talks continue

Coalition partners in Greece have so far failed to agree the details of €11.5 billion worth of spending cuts required by international lenders to unblock more aid, just as a minister warned cash reserves are drying up.

The three-party coalition led by Conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras was set to meet again on Wednesday (1 August) and try to reach an agreement, after failing to do so in the past few days.

Samaras had given reassurances to the troika of international lend...