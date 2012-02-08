UK cyber-security expert joins international calls for online regulation

UK cyber security advisor Pauline Neville-Jones has joined calls by experts for governments to beef up their cyber security networks.
In a speech to the Global Strategy Forum, the former defence minister described the UK’s cyber security base as “wholly inadequate”, adding that governments needed to increase public and business awareness of cyber threats.\n \n“There is a vast swathe of corporates who have valuable intellectual property, much more valuable than they understand, which is...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
