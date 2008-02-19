Ad
euobserver
The commission is likely to give its approval within weeks to genetically modified maize developed by US firm Monsanto (Photo: Monsanto)

EU ministers fail to approve 5 GM crops, commission likely to do so

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

EU agriculture ministers failed to give the green light to imports of five new strains of genetically modified maize and potato on Monday (18 February).

Splits amongst the farm ministers mean that it is now the responsibility of the European Commission to take a decision on the biotech products.

"There was no qualified majority either for or against any of the proposals on GMOs," said one official, according to Reuters.

The commission is likely however to give its approval...

Green Economy
