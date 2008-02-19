EU ministers fail to approve 5 GM crops, commission likely to do so

EU agriculture ministers failed to give the green light to imports of five new strains of genetically modified maize and potato on Monday (18 February).
Splits amongst the farm ministers mean that it is now the responsibility of the European Commission to take a decision on the biotech products.
"There was no qualified majority either for or against any of the proposals on GMOs," said one official, according to Reuters.
The commission is likely however to give its approval...
