Ad
euobserver
The Nabucco pipeline project got new political impetus but little financial backing (Photo: gazprom.ru)

EU banks back non-Russian gas pipeline

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

European and Central Asian leaders gathered in Budapest have given new political impetus to the bloc's Nabucco gas pipeline from the Caspian region, designed as an alternative to the Russian distribution network.

Leaders of the countries affected by the pipeline, which would flow from the Caspian region to Central Europe, on Tuesday (27 January) said they would sign an agreement by 30 June covering the legal and technical aspects of the project, Hungarian Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsan...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The Nabucco pipeline project got new political impetus but little financial backing (Photo: gazprom.ru)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections