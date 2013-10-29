Ad
euobserver
Amsterdam: a tree knocked over by the storm (Photo: FeWipS)

Storm batters northern Europe, leaves over a dozen dead

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A powerful storm that swept across the United Kingdom and into northern Europe left over a dozen dead, thousands without power, and many stranded at airports.

Named St Jude, the storm landed in the UK over the weekend before making its way to the continent on Monday (28 October).

Strong winds, with 160km gusts reported in some areas, knocked down trees and powerlines, blew off rooftops, paralysed train networks, and forced flight cancellations in the UK and the Netherlands.

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Amsterdam: a tree knocked over by the storm (Photo: FeWipS)

Green Economy

