EU set for bruising G20 encounter with US

A new policy divide appears to be opening up between the EU and the US over the extent stimulus spending programmes should be used to combat the current global recession.

Speaking late on Monday evening following a three hour meeting of eurozone finance ministers, the group's president, Jean-Claude Juncker, signalled that the recent US call for a global spending boost in 2009 was in direct contrast to what eurozone finance ministers considered appropriate.

"The 16 euro area mini...