High gas prices in Europe are driving up the price of electricity — forcing some government into action (Photo: EUobserver)

EU power price response 'uncoordinated', experts warn

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

With electricity prices at record highs, some European governments have implemented national measures to protect their own domestic households and businesses.

But so far, these have been largely "uncoordinated and have prioritised national security over cooperation," think tank Bruegel warned in a paper published on Tuesday (6 September).

This could "undermine the goal of calming energy market...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

