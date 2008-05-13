Verheugen raises doubts about EU car pollution targets

EU industry commissioner Gunter Verheugen has signalled that the European Commission may need to make more concessions on its green proposal for cars, as the automobile industry appears unlikely to start producing more environmentally friendly cars by 2012.

Mr Verheugen told a German newspaper Handelsblatt in an interview published on Sunday (11 May) that while he "fully" supports the commission's plan, he thinks "the European automobile industry will [only] be able to meet the target w...