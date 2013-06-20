Ad
euobserver
Riga is going after banks laundering money from Russian criminals (Photo: PnP!)

Latvia fines bank over Magnitsky money laundering

Green Economy
Magnitsky Affair
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Latvia's Financial and Capital Market Commission on Tuesday (18 June) said it has imposed a fine of 100,000 lats (€142,543) - the maximum fine under Latvian law - on a bank involved in laundering over €170 million stolen from the Russian government.

The name of the bank was not made public.

The money laundering scheme was revealed by Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who worked for Hermitage Capital Management, an investment fund specialising in Russian assets.

He died in a Russi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyMagnitsky Affair

Related articles

EU countries launch joint probe into Magnitsky affair
EU: Magnitsky case is 'internal' matter for Russia
Riga is going after banks laundering money from Russian criminals (Photo: PnP!)

Tags

Green EconomyMagnitsky Affair
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections