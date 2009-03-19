Third world must commit to reductions to get EU climate cash

European Union leaders are adamant that the developing world must commit to carbon reductions if the EU is to stump up cash for making the adaptation measures to deal with climate change, the Danish prime minister said on Thursday (19 March).
Denmark's prime minister, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, described as "quite optimistic" the state of climate discussions between EU member states currently taking place in Brussels at the bloc's spring summit. The EU premiers and presidents are attempting...
