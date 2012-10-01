Ad
French leftists are accusing Hollande of signing up to the Merkel-Sarkozy austerity pact. (Photo: philippe leroyer)

Thousands protest against French austerity budget

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

French President Francois Hollande faced his first serious public backlash after up to 50,000 lined the streets of Paris on Sunday (30 September) in protest against his €37 billion austerity budget.

Organisers of the event, which brought together around 60 left-wing groups, claimed that 50,000 protestors took to the streets to denounce the cuts programme.

"Today is the day the French people launch a movement against the politics of austerity," said the Front de Gauche president, J...

