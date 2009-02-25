High-level finance group calls for EU risk council

A high-level group of financial experts headed by former IMF managing director Jacques de Larosiere has called for a new European agency to gather information on the risks faced by the EU financial system.

The new body, to be called the European Systemic Risk Council (ESRC), would provide early risk warnings and operate under the auspices of the European Central Bank (ECB), says the group's report published on Wednesday (25 February).

"The ESRC should pool and analyse all informat...