Ad
euobserver
Canary Wharf, London, Europe's largest financial centre. (Photo: Wikipedia)

High-level finance group calls for EU risk council

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A high-level group of financial experts headed by former IMF managing director Jacques de Larosiere has called for a new European agency to gather information on the risks faced by the EU financial system.

The new body, to be called the European Systemic Risk Council (ESRC), would provide early risk warnings and operate under the auspices of the European Central Bank (ECB), says the group's report published on Wednesday (25 February).

"The ESRC should pool and analyse all informat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Canary Wharf, London, Europe's largest financial centre. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections