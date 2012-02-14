Moody's cuts Italy and Spain, warns France and UK

US-based ratings agency Moody's has downgraded six eurozone countries, including Spain and Italy. It also warned that Britain and France may lose their triple-A rating, citing doubts over the bloc's capacity to cope with the debt crisis.

Its statement downgraded Italy, Malta, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia and Slovenia by one notch. It also put its outlook on Austria, France and the UK - all triple-A countries - on "negative" to reflect their "susceptibility to the growing financial and macr...