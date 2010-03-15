Finance ministers to discuss Greek bail-out options

EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday (15-16 March) are set to discuss a range of different mechanisms to transfer financial aid to Greece, despite continued resistance in a number of EU capitals.
Reports suggest two principle options are being studied: One would see the provision of direct member-state loans to Greece, with the second the enabling of the European Commission to borrow money on international capital markets and then extend loans to Athens.
