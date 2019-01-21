Seven member states miss climate plan deadline

Seven EU member states have not yet sent the European Commission their draft energy and climate strategy, despite having agreed to a 31 December 2018 deadline.

The countries that did not submit their draft plan on time were Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, and Spain.

"It's classic that we have an implementation deficit," said centre-left German MEP Jo Leinen, commenting on the delays.

"We make the rules together, everybody agrees at the end to h...