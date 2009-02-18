Ad
Is Germany's tough stance towards help for other eurozone countries softening? (Photo: Wikipedia)

Germany open to bail-out of a eurozone country

by Honor Mahony,

Germany has for the first time publicly raised the idea of bailing out nations in the eurozone that are struggling in the face of the economic crisis, mentioning Ireland in particular.

"We have a number of countries in the eurozone that are clearly getting into trouble on their payments," said German finance minister Peer Steinbrueck, according to Reuters.

"Ireland is in a very difficult situation," he noted.

"The euro-region treaties do not foresee any help for insolvent ...

