Germany, France rubbish unilateral 30% cuts in emissions

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

On the eve of the European Commission's unveiling of a key study on how the EU can sharply ratchet up its climate promise of cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, the bloc's two most powerful members have torpedoed the initiative.

The EU has long promised to move from its current level of cuts in emissions of 20 percent up to 30 percent on 1990 levels by 2020 - but only if other major powers make comparable reductions.

The paper is widely expected to show how the EU can make the leap...

