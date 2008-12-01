European economy in need of the right vitamins

The financial crisis has started to affect the real economy in Europe. Several countries are experiencing negative economic growth. The European Commission and the OECD predict serious weak or negative growth rates in 2009.

The question remains which medicine we choose to give the patient.

This Monday (1 December), we will meet with our EU-colleagues in the Competitiveness Council to discuss the content of an EU-recovery plan to stimulate the European economy.

A co-ordinate...