Greece vexed by German demand for 'budget commissioner'

Greek politicians have reacted angrily at a leaked German proposal for a euro-commissioner to control the country's fiscal policy.
"Our partners do know that European integration is based on the institutional parity of member states and the respect of their national identity and dignity,” finance minister Evangelos Venizelos said Sunday (29 January) in a statement.
“Whoever puts before a people the dilemma of choosing between financial assistance and national dignity disregards...
