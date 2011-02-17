Van Rompuy to soothe nerves on 'crisis pact' tour

European Council head Herman Van Rompuy has begun a tour of eastern states to soothe nerves over a Franco-German economic masterplan for eurozone countries only.

On Thursday (17 February), Mr Van Rompuy visited Tallinn for meetings with the Estonian president and prime minister. Later the same day, he went to Riga in the for talks with Latvia's heads of state and government. On Friday, he will go to Vilnius and next week to the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Romania.

The president a...