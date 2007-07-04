EU wine sector set to see major shake-up

The EU is planning a major shake-up of its troubled wine sector, aimed at winning back consumers and market shares lost to the "new world" wines, but some diplomats predict a fierce "battle between the EU's north and south" over the controversial reform.

Later today (4 July), EU agriculture commissioner Mariann Fischer Boel will present a reform package outlining the bleak prospects for the wine sector unless "profound" changes are introduced swiftly.

"A number of alarm bells a...