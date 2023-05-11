Paolo Gentiloni: 'We still need growth'

The European Green Deal commits the EU to the pursuit of green growth. The European treaties mandate national governments to make sure their GDP is in line with their public debt. Is the European Union hooked on growth?
We asked European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni and Co-President of the Greens/EFA Group in the European Parliament Philippe Lamberts if Europe can fight inequality and protect the planet without growth.
Jamie Kendrick: Should the European Union...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Jamie Kendrick is editor-in-chief of the Green European Journal, a political magazine of green ideas and analysis. He works on international politics, economics and social movements.
Jamie Kendrick is editor-in-chief of the Green European Journal, a political magazine of green ideas and analysis. He works on international politics, economics and social movements.