Ad
euobserver

Interview

Paolo Gentiloni: 'We still need growth'

Green Economy
Health & Society
Growth Week
by Jamie Kendrick, Brussels,

The European Green Deal commits the EU to the pursuit of green growth. The European treaties mandate national governments to make sure their GDP is in line with their public debt. Is the European Union hooked on growth?

We asked European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni and Co-President of the Greens/EFA Group in the European Parliament Philippe Lamberts if Europe can fight inequality and protect the planet without growth.

Jamie Kendrick: Should the European Union...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyGrowth WeekInterview

Author Bio

Jamie Kendrick is editor-in-chief of the Green European Journal, a political magazine of green ideas and analysis. He works on international politics, economics and social movements.

Related articles

Kate Raworth: 'Boundaries unleash creativity'
The geopolitics of a post-growth EU
It's Growth Week

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyGrowth WeekInterview

Author Bio

Jamie Kendrick is editor-in-chief of the Green European Journal, a political magazine of green ideas and analysis. He works on international politics, economics and social movements.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections