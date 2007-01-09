Pressure mounts as EU and US seek Doha trade deal

EU and US officials appeared upbeat about the chances of reviving the Doha trade talks by the end of January following talks held during the visit of European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso and trade commissioner Peter Mandelson to Washington on Monday (8 January).

"There's not an agreement to be announced on key issues or key numbers, but there's certainly much greater understanding and a measure of convergence," Mr Mandelson said.

"I think we would be in real danger i...