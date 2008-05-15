EU ministers keen to clamp down on tax havens

EU finance ministers have given their political blessing to an overhaul of the bloc's rules on savings tax, in a bid to clamp down on tax havens.

The move to change the EU's Savings Tax Directive - which came into force in 2005 - comes by way of pressure from Germany in response to a massive tax fraud, reported in February, which involved Liechtenstein and some 1,400 individuals, including 600 German citizens.

The persons had set up funds in the tiny principality in order to avo...