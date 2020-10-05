Ad
euobserver
Markets with high wind generation levels, such as Denmark, Germany and Ireland were especially vulnerable to negative power pricing (Photo: TAURON Group)

Power-price volatility hit EU wind markets during Covid-19

Nordics
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

An oversupply of electricity in Europe as a result of the coronavirus crisis has triggered wholesale electricity prices to drop below zero, particularly affecting wind-heavy markets, according to a new report published last week.

An analysis by power market data firm EnAppSys revealed that in the first nine months of 2020, European countries on average saw negative pr...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

