Austria draws first red line on EU growth fund

A key part of the new growth plan for Europe is that the investment projects are chosen on their merits rather than for ideological or political reasons, yet member states are already drawing their potential red lines.
Austria, firmly anti-nuclear, is kicking up about the fact that the planned €315 billion investment scheme could be used to fund the construction of nuclear power plants in Europe.
“It surely cannot be seriously the case that we invest in a Stone Age technology”, A...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here