Germany: eurozone would survive Greek exit

German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble has said the eurozone would survive if Greece left it, with the single currency structures more robust than two years ago.

"We want Greece to remain in the eurozone. But it also has to want this and to fulfil its obligations. We cannot force anyone. Europe will not sink that easily," he said in an interview with Friday's edition of the Rheinische Post.

"The idea that we would not be able to react quickly to something unforeseen is wrong", ...