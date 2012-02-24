Ad
Bail-out funds will dominate this week's summit. (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

This WEEK in the European Union

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Council summit scheduled for the end of the week tops this week’s agenda.

The two-day summit starts on Thursday (1 March) with EU leaders set to discuss the European Commission’s annual growth survey, austerity measures, labour market reforms, employment and competitiveness.

Eleven prime ministers including the UK's David Cameron last week signed a joint letter on growth, which will also be discussed.

The summit will kick-off around 5pm local time, with Europe...

