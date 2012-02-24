This WEEK in the European Union

The European Council summit scheduled for the end of the week tops this week’s agenda.
The two-day summit starts on Thursday (1 March) with EU leaders set to discuss the European Commission’s annual growth survey, austerity measures, labour market reforms, employment and competitiveness.
Eleven prime ministers including the UK's David Cameron last week signed a joint letter on growth, which will also be discussed.
The summit will kick-off around 5pm local time, with Europe...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
