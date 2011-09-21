Ad
euobserver
The Greek Parliament: PM Papandreou is to hold a cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning outlining the cuts agreed (Photo: Gerard McGovern)

Troika to return to Athens next week

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

Troika inspectors are to return to Athens “early next week”, the European Commission and the Greek government announced on Tuesday night after something of a breakthrough in discussions between the two sides, but there is still no deal on the dispersal of the latest round of bail-out cash to the heavily indebted country.

Following a second evening conference call in as many days between Greek finance minister Evangelos Venizelos, deputy prime minister Theodoros Pangalos and the heads of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greece in limbo after EU conference call
Merkel, Sarkozy: ‘Future of Greece is in euro’
Mass strikes, protests hit Italy, Spain over EU-imposed austerity
The Greek Parliament: PM Papandreou is to hold a cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning outlining the cuts agreed (Photo: Gerard McGovern)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections