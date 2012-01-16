Draft text: EU ministers 'worried' by Israeli actions in West Bank

A draft statement for EU foreign ministers next week says Israel's monopolisation of land and water in the occupied West Bank is "worrying" and endangers the two-state solution.

The text - provisionally agreed by mid-level EU diplomats on Monday (16 January) - says: "Against a backdrop of worrying developments in 2011, particularly with respect to settlements under Area C, the EU reaffirms its commitment to a two-state solution ... The viability of a two-state solution must not be jeop...