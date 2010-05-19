Ad
Most digital virgins are pensioners or come from lower socio-economic backgrounds (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels rolls out 5-year internet masterplan

by Leigh Phillips,

Half of Europeans subscribing to ultra-high-speed broadband by 2020, bringing an end to the phenomenon of 'digital virgins' and the creation of a European cyber-attack rapid response system - these are just some of the ambitious goals contained in the EU's five-year plan for the online world, unveiled on Wednesday (19 May).

Anxious that the US, Japan and South Korea - still in parts classified as a developing country - are stealing a march on the old continent, where almost a third of p...

