Ad
euobserver
Governments must stick to their stimulus promises or risk derailing the recovery. (Photo: Gov.UK)

Brown to EU: Maintain stimulus or kill off recovery

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown has warned that now is not the time to bring an end to economic stimulus, putting less emphasis on "exit strategies" than other European quarters. To do so risks derailing the global economy's apparent turnaround.

"Our economies have started what we believe is the road to recovery," he said, speaking to reporters ahead of a summit of European leaders, but warning "It is no time for business as usual."

European Union leaders are meeting in Brussels to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Governments must stick to their stimulus promises or risk derailing the recovery. (Photo: Gov.UK)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections