Brown to EU: Maintain stimulus or kill off recovery

UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown has warned that now is not the time to bring an end to economic stimulus, putting less emphasis on "exit strategies" than other European quarters. To do so risks derailing the global economy's apparent turnaround.

"Our economies have started what we believe is the road to recovery," he said, speaking to reporters ahead of a summit of European leaders, but warning "It is no time for business as usual."

European Union leaders are meeting in Brussels to...