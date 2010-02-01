Germany says Greece has its 'full support'

German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle has thrown his country's "full support" behind Greece, as the southeastern EU member state continues to battle its ongoing debt problem.

"Athens has the full support of Germany and all other European Union member states on the issue," said Mr Westerwelle in an interview with Greek daily Kathimerini on Sunday (31 January).

Mr Westerwelle is scheduled to travel to Athens on Tuesday for talks with Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and fi...