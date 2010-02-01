Ad
euobserver
Analysts say the euro area is facing its greatest difficulties since its creation over ten years ago (Photo: EUobserver)

Germany says Greece has its 'full support'

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle has thrown his country's "full support" behind Greece, as the southeastern EU member state continues to battle its ongoing debt problem.

"Athens has the full support of Germany and all other European Union member states on the issue," said Mr Westerwelle in an interview with Greek daily Kathimerini on Sunday (31 January).

Mr Westerwelle is scheduled to travel to Athens on Tuesday for talks with Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and fi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Analysts say the euro area is facing its greatest difficulties since its creation over ten years ago (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections