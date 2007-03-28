EU to use green tax in fight against climate change

Seeking new ways to reach its ambitious environment goals, the European Commission is set to make taxation one of its principal tools in cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent by 2020.

Commissioners Stavros Dimas (environment) and Laszlo Kovacs (taxation) have launched a public debate on how so-called market-based instruments such as emissions trading, environmental taxes and targeted subsidies could be used to discourage pollution.

"Our goal is to promote the use of mar...