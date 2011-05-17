Ad
euobserver
Salgado: 'If I had to show my solidarity and support for someone it would be toward the woman' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Two EU ministers say jailed IMF chief should go

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Two EU ministers have suggested that Dominique Strauss-Kahn should resign as head of the International Monetary Fund because his arrest on sexual assault charges is "hurting" the institution.

"Considering the situation, that bail was denied, he has to figure out for himself that he is hurting the institution," Austrian finance minister Maria Fekter said on Tuesday (17 May) as she arrived at a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels.

The institution in question, the IMF, is currently ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Salgado: 'If I had to show my solidarity and support for someone it would be toward the woman' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections