Ad
euobserver
The ECB is expected to cut its interest rates for the third time in less than two months. (Photo: European Commission)

ECB expected to announce sharp rate cut

Green Economy
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to cut interest rates on Thursday (4 December) for the third time since October, amidst growing trouble for the eurozone economy.

Most analysts say they expected the bank to cut the key borrowing cost in the 15-strong euro area by 50 basis points to 2.75 percent, according both the Reuters and Bloomberg news agencies, but many foresee a 75 and some even a 100 basis point cut today at a meeting in Brussels.

The Frankfurt-based ECB cut its...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The ECB is expected to cut its interest rates for the third time in less than two months. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections