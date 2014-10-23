Ad
Matteo Renzi (r) has referred to "diktats" from Brussels (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Barroso clashes with Italy over published budget warning

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso has hit out at Italy for publishing a letter the commission sent asking Rome to justify its budget for 2015.

"It was a unilateral decision by the Italian government to publish the letter on the finance ministry's website. The commission was not in favour of that letter being made public," Barroso said on Thursday (23 October).

The letter, sent Tuesday, says Italy's draft budget, submitted last week along with other national budgets...

