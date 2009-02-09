Ad
euobserver
There is growing public anger at the remuneration executives at bailed-out banks continue to be awarded (Photo: Wikipedia)

Plans for exec pay caps in Europe gather steam

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

Aiming to head off growing public anger at the large remuneration and bonuses that banking executives continue to be given despite many of them receiving billions of euros in state aid, some European governments appear to be looking to cap their pay - a move welcomed by the European Commission.

On Thursday (5 February), French President Nicholas Sarkozy said that he aimed to change how bankers are paid, with details beginning to emerge over the weekend.

A voluntary code of conduct...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
There is growing public anger at the remuneration executives at bailed-out banks continue to be awarded (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections