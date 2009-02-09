Plans for exec pay caps in Europe gather steam

Aiming to head off growing public anger at the large remuneration and bonuses that banking executives continue to be given despite many of them receiving billions of euros in state aid, some European governments appear to be looking to cap their pay - a move welcomed by the European Commission.

On Thursday (5 February), French President Nicholas Sarkozy said that he aimed to change how bankers are paid, with details beginning to emerge over the weekend.

A voluntary code of conduct...