Italy and France on EU's economic 'watch list'

Italy and France were the major euro area countries put on the European Commission's economic "watch-list" over fears about persistently high debt and deficit levels.

The two countries were among 14 nations deemed to have "macro-economic imbalances" in their economy by the EU executive in a series of reports on 17 countries published on Wednesday (5 March).

Italy "must address its very high level of public debt and weak external competitiveness," the commission said, adding that i...