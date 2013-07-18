German finance minister visits angry Greece

German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is due in Athens Thursday (18 July) just as the Greek parliament, amid large street protests, passed a bill that will see thousands of public sector jobs cut.

The reform bill, needed to secure a €8.6bn tranche of bailout money, will see around 4,000 public sector workers - including teachers and school guards - face dismissal.

On top of that 25,000 civil servants are to be 'redeployed' by end of 2013. Under this scheme, they will receive ...