Ad
euobserver
Schaeuble is in Greece for the first time since the crisis began. (Photo: World Economic Forum)

German finance minister visits angry Greece

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is due in Athens Thursday (18 July) just as the Greek parliament, amid large street protests, passed a bill that will see thousands of public sector jobs cut.

The reform bill, needed to secure a €8.6bn tranche of bailout money, will see around 4,000 public sector workers - including teachers and school guards - face dismissal.

On top of that 25,000 civil servants are to be 'redeployed' by end of 2013. Under this scheme, they will receive ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greece stays afloat after EU agrees loan
Schaeuble is in Greece for the first time since the crisis began. (Photo: World Economic Forum)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections