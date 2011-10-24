Ad
euobserver
Cameron (l) reportedly kept his cool despite Sarkozy's (r) bad-tempered tone (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Sarkozy tells Cameron to 'shut up' on eurozone

by Leigh Phillips,

Tensions between Paris and London flared up on Sunday (23 October) amid crisis talks on the eurozone, as President Nicolas Sarkozy of France hit out at British criticisms of the single currency.

"You have lost a good opportunity to shut up,” the Guardian, a UK paper, reports the French leader as telling UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

"We are sick of you criticising us and telling us what to do. You say you hate the euro and now you want to interfere in our meetings."

The r...

