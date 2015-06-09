EU takes step backward on fossil fuel subsidies

The G7 leaders’ meeting in Germany agreed on Monday to “decarbonise the global economy in the course of this century”.\n \nFor Germany, the US and the UK, the commitment follows on from their existing pledges to cut emissions 70 – 95% by mid-century.
But for Canada and Japan, the G7 statement signals significant change. For the last decade or more, both countries had indicated little willingness to take meaningful climate action. ...
