'Averaged per person, each and every citizen of Luxembourg spends $4,000 a year subsidising fossil fuels' (Photo: Frank Kehren)

EU takes step backward on fossil fuel subsidies

by James Nix, Brussels,

The G7 leaders’ meeting in Germany agreed on Monday to “decarbonise the global economy in the course of this century”.\n \nFor Germany, the US and the UK, the commitment follows on from their existing pledges to cut emissions 70 – 95% by mid-century.

But for Canada and Japan, the G7 statement signals significant change. For the last decade or more, both countries had indicated little willingness to take meaningful climate action. ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

